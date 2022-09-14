NHL News: Zdeno Chara, Jim Nill, and Jordan Kyrou

Zdeno Chara just visiting

Matt Porter: Defenseman Zdeno Chara was at the Boston Bruins practice facility yesterday. Was told he was just talking to some old friends that the Bruins are not working on a deal for Chara.

Stars GM Jim Nill gets an extension

Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News: The Dallas Stars signed GM Jim Nill to a one-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through 2023-24. He as entering the final year of his deal.

“He wants me to be a part of this for a ways down the road here, and in the end, I said ‘Tom, let’s do two years here,’” Nill said Tuesday morning in a phone interview. “I like where our organization is. Right now, the organization, we’re transitioning from a certain core to another core. I think those cores are going to come together and it’s going to make us a very effective team.

“In the end, it was really more my idea than him. Let’s do two years and let’s see where things are at after two years and just go from there.”

Nill and Stars owner Tom Gaglardi have been working a succession plan for the past four or five years.

Ben Bishop has been hired by the Stars as a player development coordinator.

The Blues signed Jordan Kyrou to an extension

Jeremy Rutherford: The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year, $65 million contract extension. It has an AAV of $8.125 million and is same deal that Robert Thomas signed earlier this year.

Lou Korac: Kyrou will have a full no-trade clause from 2025-26 to 2029-30. He’ll have a modified no-trade clause for the last year of the deal, a 15-team no-trade list.

Cap Friendly: Kyrou’s deal buys two RFA arbitration years and six UFA years.

Cap Friendly: Salary breakdown.

2023-24: $9 million

2024-25: $10.9 million

2025-26: $10.5 million

2026-27: $8.25 million

2027-28: $6.6 million

2028-29: $6.6 million

2029-30: $6.6 million

2030-31: $6.55 million

Jordan Kyrou, extended 8x$8.125M by STL, is a dynamic offensive winger who dominates carrying the puck in transition and striking off the rush. Primarily a playmaker but has a terrific shot as well. Gives a lot back defensively, like most who play his up-tempo style. #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/7s1fzqHvzo — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 13, 2022

If Jordan Kyrou continues on his rocketing trajectory, his new deal can be a serious steal. For now, it looks close to market value with some slight risk in the later years. pic.twitter.com/HdvK04gHet — dom (@domluszczyszyn) September 13, 2022

Jordan Kyrou has re-signed with the St. Louis Blues to an eight-year extension with an AAV of $8.125M. The same contract that Thomas signed before. Kyrou is legit 1st line offensive winger. The cap should go up in next years, this deal could be great for St. Louis then. pic.twitter.com/dwSrL8sY5H — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) September 13, 2022