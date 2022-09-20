NHL News: Zdeno Chara, P.K. Subban and Keith Yandle Retire from the NHL

Zdeno Chara retires from the NHL

Chara on Instagram: “After 25 seasons of professional hockey 1,680 NHL regular season games, 200 Stanley Cup Playoff games, and hundreds of international games I am proud to announce my decision to retire from the National Hockey League. In doing so, I am honored to return to TD Garden today to sign a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins and officially finish my career with the team that has meant so much to me and my family. There are so many people that have helped contribute to my success, including all of you, and I look forward to properly thanking everyone this afternoon.

Sportsnet: Some career numbers.

Norris Trophy (2008-09)

Stanley Cup (2010-11)

7x All-Star

1,680 Games (most by D-man all-time)

680 Points

70 Points in 200 playoff games

+301 Rating

Evan Rawal: “Zdeno Chara was such a unique player, so much so that teams spent nearly two decades trying to find their own Chara. He was one of a kind, though. Ottawa lost themselves a Stanley Cup by choosing Redden over Chara when both became UFA’s. Boston hit the jackpot.”

P.K. Subban retires from the NHL

Keith Yandle retires from the NHL

“I’m retiring from the game of hockey….Taking my talents to South Beach and doing nothing.” Our guy Keith Yandle joined us to officially announce his retirement from the NHL. A true legend in every aspect of the word. Full Announcement: https://t.co/6t6hqhxf8r pic.twitter.com/bIa3KCvjQO — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) September 20, 2022