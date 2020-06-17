NHL News: Trudeau Backs Canadian Hub City Idea … No GM Search For The Sabres, and Stunned That Pilut Signed In KHL

Trudeau backs the idea of a Canadian Hub city … A decision on hub city getting closer

Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star: Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs the idea of a Canadian city being a hub city for the NHL’s return to play.

“We have indicated that we are comfortable with moving forward on an NHL hub in one of three Canadian cities that are asking for it,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in his daily briefing. “Obviously the decision needs to be made by the NHL and the cities and the provinces in the jurisdiction. Canada is open to it as long as it is okay by the local health authorities.”

Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver are all in the running to hosting teams/games.

Pierre LeBrun: The NHLPA is also in on the hub city talk with the NHL. The league is taking input from the players, it’s a joint decision.

David Pagnotta: A source is saying that the NHL/NHLPA will make a decision regarding the hub cities “over the next week or so.”

Sources add that all three Canadian cities are in the running despite the reports of Toronto being the frontrunner.

Sabres didn’t conduct a GM search before hiring Adams

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres owner Terry Pegula said that they didn’t conduct a GM search and that Kevyn Adams was their choice all along.

Lance Lysowski: Pegula wouldn’t comment about the assistant GM positions. It doesn’t sound like an assistant with experience will factor into any decision.

Sabres are stunned with Pilut signed in the NHL

Bill Hoppe of Buffalo Hockey Beat: Pending restricted free agent defenseman Lawrence Pilut appeared to have the inside track on a roster spot with the Buffalo Sabres. He surprised the Sabres by signing a two-year deal with Traktor last week.

The Sabres may have been thinking the KHL talk was a bluff, part of their negotiations tactic, but not in this case.

A source said they were stunned when they heard the news.

“He had put in so much work here and he was so close,” said Sabres assistant general manager Randy Sexton, who’s also the Amerks’ GM. “He had played games both seasons, he understood our philosophy, he understood our approach and he was right there. He’s going in a different direction. That’s obviously his prerogative. I wish him well.”

Sexton added that maybe it came down to money, but they are not sure. The KHL deal might include an NHL out but they are not sure. If they qualify Pilut, they’ll retain his rights.