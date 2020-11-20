NHL/NHLPA Cut-Off Date For A January 1st Start and What The NHL May Learn From The 2020-21 Scheduling

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Hockey Central on when the cutoff date to hammer out an agreement for them to have a January 1st start date.

** NHLrumors.com transcription

“There was a team last night who said to me they thought it was this weekend. I don’t think that’s necessarily true, Nick. I’ll tell you when Gary Bettman says, and Bill Daly deputy commissioner, they say they want to play January 1st. They’re not BSing us. They, I think they’ve surprised people by how they determined are to do this, but they really want to try and do it.

I mean, the more games the better it is for your TV revenue and things like that, and it also gives you more runway if COVID wrecks havoc with your season. So, they really want to do it.

So my guess is, we’ve got to know sometime between U.S. Thanksgiving and the end of November. Now, I’ve written that and said that, and I’ve had teams who have reached out to me and said, “that is way too tight of a schedule.” But one thing I do believe Nic is they will try and like crush some things or squish some things to get stuff done.

Most players are skating right now, skating or playing. More and more of them have kind of made their way back to North America. I don’t think these players, like do we go from three exhibition games to two? Like the one thing, people have been consistent and telling me is, if they have to compress things to make it work, they will try.

But I think we have to know latest end of November if we’re going to play by January 1st.”