NHL Notes: Canadian Teams Still Need Game Approval, Injury Notes On Kucherov, Stamkos, Klefbom, Lindblom and Ferland

NHL, NHLPA, Canadian team reps to talk with provinces and federal authorities

Darren Dreger: In the next couple of days the NHL, NHLPA, representatives from the seven Canadian teams, provincial and federal authorities will have another call.

The Vancouver Canucks have had clearance since early December to hold training camp at Rogers Arena. The main issue has to do with teams flying into Vancouver.

Bruce Garrioch: The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators have permission to use their facilities during the lockdown in Ontario. Both teams are awaiting clearance to be able to play games in the province.

Scott Billeck: The NHL and province of Manitoba continue to work on a return to play plan that would allow the Winnipeg Jets to play home games. So far they are allowed to practice and train but no decision on games yet.

Injury notes on Kucherov, Stamkos, Lindblom and Ferland

Elliotte Friedman: There is some speculation that Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov is dealing with an injury that could keep him out for a while.

This would help/solve the Lightning’s salary cap issue if he were put on the LTIR.

The details are a little sketchy and there is no comment from the team or from his agent. There is some clarity expected to come this week.

If he’s not able to play and LTIR’d, it would give them some much need cap availability.

David Pagnotta: Have been told that the Lightning don’t have any “updates at this time.”

Forward Steven Stamkos had core muscle surgery – lower left side of his abdomen – back in October. It’s looking like he will be ready to start the season.

Edmonton Oilers: GM Ken Holland said on OilersNow that defenseman Oskar Klefbom will miss the entire 2020-21 season with shoulder issues.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault on Oskar Lindblom: “Oskar is fine, he’s been skating, he’s been in Philly for quite some time. He’s good to go.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Things are still quiet with regards to the health of Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland.

David Pagnotta: Have been told that it’s uncertain if Ferland will be cleared for training camp or season actions.

If he’s deemed unfit to play, his $3.5 million salary cap hit could be placed on the LTIR.