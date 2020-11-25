NHL Notes: NHL-NHLPA Heads Not Talking, Playoff Format Ideas, and Sam Morin

NHL and NHLPA heads not talking

Pierre LeBrun: Have heard that NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and NHLPA executive director Donald Fehr haven’t spoken with each other since last Thursday.

Goes to show how the players felt about the NHL’s ask about increasing deferrals and escrow.

There is still time to get something worked out, but the next week is important.

Pierre LeBrun: Bettman and Fehr had been talking almost daily all offseason, so them not talking now is noteworthy.

Believe that they eventually will get through this.

Playoff format ideas

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Three playoff format options if the 2020-21 NHL season if it gets going.

Divisional Playoffs – Four divisions with 1 vs 4 and 2 vs 3. Divisional winners meet in the semifinals. Was the NHL format from 1981-82 to 1992-93.

Conference Playoffs – Would mean that one of the U.S. divisions would have to be paired with the Canadian division. The ‘Pacific’ division may be the best option. 1 vs 8 and 2 vs 7, etc. Versions of this format were used from 1993-94 to 2012-13.

Let’s get crazy – 1 vs 16, 2 vs 15, 3 vs 14, etc. Format used in 1979-80 to 1980-81.

One executive when asked if this could work “One, he says, because the all-Canadian division already will have made a mess of the geographical concerns, which normally would map out a playoff format. And two because it would help even out the playing field from a competitive balance point of view given that invariably some of the four divisions will be weaker than others.”

Morin ready to go after a tough stretch

Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Samuel Morin has only played in 28 NHL games and 20 AHL games over the past three seasons due to two torn ACLs in his right knee.

He briefly considered not playing hockey again. He’s not giving up though and will likely start in the AHL.