NHL Odds: 2022 Stanley Cup Futures Prices Update (August 2021)

Setting odds and betting on regular-season hockey games is fun and easy for both bookmakers and the betting public. Futures bets on the next NHL champion not so much. The Stanley Cup is the hardest trophy to win in all professional sports and it’s also one of the most difficult to predict.

Unlike professional baseball, basketball, and football, where stacked teams regularly cruise through the regular season and the playoffs, hockey often sees Cinderella stories where borderline teams find their mojo at the right moment. This year the Montreal Canadiens came within a few games of winning it all, despite having the 18th best record in hockey during the regular season.

While NHL Stanley Cup Futures Prices for the following year are generated almost immediately after the conclusion of the season, they may shift and change following the draft and free agency. They’ll also change during the season, so even your best sports betting tips may not pan out if a team loses a player or two to injury.

Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche (+600) were the early pre-season favorites and remain in that spot after re-signing team captain Gabriel Landeskog and acquiring goalie Darcy Kuemper from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins, Colorado’s first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Key Additions: Darcy Kuemper, Darren Helm

Key Subtractions: Ryan Graves, Phillip Grubauer

Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights tied Colorado for the best record in the NHL last season but were upset in the playoffs by the Montreal Canadiens. In only their fifth NHL year, enter the 2022 season at +700 to win their first Stanley Cup.

Key Additions: Nolan Patrick

Key Subtractions: Marc-Andre Fleury, Ryan Reeves

Tampa Bay Lightning

The 2-time defending champion will go for the three-peat and are +750 to win their fourth overall Stanley Cup. Entering the season, Tampa Bay will need to shed some salary but they’re so deep in talent they remain heavy favorites to win the Eastern Conference.

Key Additions: Corey Perry, Zach Bogosian, Brian Elliott

Key Subtractions: Tyler Johnson

Boston Bruins

It was a disappointing 2021 season for the Boston Bruins (+1200), but the core of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak returns and they’ve signed both Taylor Hall and Brandon Carlo to multi-year extensions. Some questions remain, but for now they’re the 4th favorite to win the Stanley Cup.

Key Additions: Nick Foligno, Linus Ullmark, Eric Haula

Key Subtractions: Nick Ritchie

Toronto Maple Leafs

Disappointment seems to follow this team, and last season was no different being eliminated by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the NHL playoffs. To make matters worse, they led their arch-rival 3 games to 1 before losing 3 straight games and the series in stunning fashion.

This season the Maple Leafs (+1400) return all their young stars including Auston Mathews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander, and hope to have John Tavares back by the start of the season.

Key Additions: Petr Mrazek, Nick Ritchie

Key Subtractions: Freddie Andersen, Zach Hyman

Other Team Odds

Carolina Hurricanes +1500

Pittsburgh Penguins +2000

Minnesota Wild +2000

Edmonton Oilers +2200

Washington Capitals +2200

Florida Panthers +2500

New York Islanders +2500

Montreal Canadiens +2500

Dallas Stars +2800

New York Rangers +2800

Philadelphia Flyers +3300

Calgary Flames +4000

St. Louis Blues +4000

Nashville Predators +4000

Winnipeg Jets +4500

Los Angeles Kings +6000

Vancouver Canucks +6600

New Jersey Devils +10000

Seattle Kraken +10000

San Jose Sharks +10000

Arizona Coyotes +12500

Chicago Blackhawks +12500

Ottawa Senators +12500

Columbus Blue Jackets +12500

Anaheim Ducks +12500

Detroit Red Wings +20000

Buffalo Sabres +20000