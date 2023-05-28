NHL Odds: Florida Panthers Await Winner of Western Conference Finals

The schedule for the highly anticipated 2023 Stanley Cup Final has been officially announced, and the Florida Panthers are preparing to embark on their quest for their first-ever Stanley Cup title starting next Saturday. However, the Panthers are still awaiting the identity of their opponent.

In Game 5 of the Western Conference finals, the Dallas Stars emerged victorious with a 4-2 victory over the formidable Vegas Golden Knights, extending the series and prompting the NHL to delay the start of the Stanley Cup Final until the following weekend. Consequently, Florida will commence the Final on the road in Dallas or Las Vegas.

The Golden Knights maintain a 3-2 series lead and have an opportunity to secure their spot in the Cup Final on Monday during Game 6 at the American Airlines Center in Texas. Regardless of the outcome, the Panthers are set to host Games 3 and 4 and a potential Game 6 at the FLA Live Arena.

The Panthers now face a significant break before the Final after swiftly dispatching the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals, completing a series sweep last Wednesday.

Florida will enjoy a lengthy 10-day rest period, affording them a substantial five-day advantage in recuperation over their eventual opponent. Had the Golden Knights emerged triumphant on Saturday and won the Western Conference in just five games, the Stanley Cup Final would have commenced on Wednesday at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.

Betting Odds and Prices

The Florida Panthers, a surprising eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, have defied all expectations by securing a spot in the NHL’s highly anticipated Stanley Cup Final. Their remarkable journey has set the sports betting world on fire, with heavy action reported on the NHL Conference Finals and the eventual Stanley Cup champion.

As the Dallas Stars managed to reduce the Vegas Golden Knights’ series lead to 3-2 with a convincing 4-2 victory in their previous game, Game 6 in Dallas is set to determine the Panthers’ final opponent.

Western Conference Game 6 Showdown

Game 6 between the Golden Knights and the Stars is poised to be thrilling as both teams vie to face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. The Stars’ impressive victory in Game 5 has given them a fighting chance, narrowing the series lead to 3-2. The game, scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Monday, will be broadcasted on ESPN, ensuring fans across the nation can witness this crucial showdown.

Betting Odds and Predictions

The point spread for Game 6 favors the Stars, who are projected to win by more than 1.5 goals. On the other hand, if the Golden Knights manage to keep the margin within 1.5 goals, they will cover the spread.

Regarding the moneyline, the Stars emerge as -125 favorites to win the game, implying that a $10 bet would yield $18. On the contrary, the Golden Knights are underdogs, with a +100 moneyline, meaning that a $10 chance on them would result in a total payout of $20.

The over/under for total scoring in the game is set at 5.5 goals, encompassing both teams’ combined scores. Bettors can place wagers on whether they believe the total score will exceed or fall short of this threshold.

Series Winner: Golden Knights vs. Stars

The outcome of Game 6 will determine the team that advances to the Stanley Cup Final to face the Florida Panthers. The Golden Knights hold the upper hand with odds of -400, indicating that a $10 bet on them would result in a total payout of $12.50. On the other hand, the Stars are considered underdogs with odds of +275, meaning that a $10 bet on them could potentially yield a total of $37.50 if they overcome the Golden Knights and secure their spot in the final.

Florida Panthers: The Team to Beat?

The Florida Panthers have proven themselves to be no fluke throughout the playoffs. Despite trailing 3-1 in their opening round against the heavily favored Boston Bruins, they rallied to eliminate them. Then they dispatched the favored Toronto Maple Leafs in the conference semifinals in just five games. Their impressive performance has elevated them to favorites to win the Stanley Cup, with their odds currently set at +100. Before Game 5, they stood at +110, but their strong showing has propelled them further as the frontrunners to lift the trophy.

Adjustments in Odds

The inability of the Golden Knights to close out the series against the Stars in Game 5 caused a shift in the betting landscape. The Florida Panthers, benefiting from their well-earned rest and Vegas’ setback, overtook the Golden Knights as the favored team to win the Stanley Cup, with their odds now at +100. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights saw their odds dip to +125 from -120.

Stanley Cup Schedule

All the games in the Final will be televised on TNT, adding to the series’ excitement. Here is the schedule for the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final series: