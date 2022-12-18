NHL Odds: Metro Division Rivals Penguins Face Off Against Hurricanes

While the New York Rangers vs. the Chicago Blackhawks takes center stage with ESPN’s Sunday Night Hockey, the game with the most implications will take place in North Carolina when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on their Metropolitan Division rival Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. This will be the second of three matchups in North Carolina this season, with Carolina winning the first game in overtime in November.

The two teams will be matched up with multiple streaks on the line. The Hurricanes have a 4-game winning and a 10-game point streak for Carolina, which has propelled them to second place in the division behind the New Jersey Devils. The Penguins are riding a 7-game winning and 8-game point streak, which has seen them climb up in the standings after struggling in October and early November.

Pittsburgh currently sits fourth in the division and the two teams will meet again on Thursday night in Pittsburgh,

Betting Odds

The Penguins are 12-5-3 in their last 20 games against the Hurricanes, dating back to January 2016, and Pittsburgh has points on the road against Carolina in four straight games (2-0-2), but the teams have played 5-5 hockey over their last ten games against each other.

Pittsburgh will be starting Casey DeSmith in net, while Carolina will play red-hot Pyotr Kochetkov, as Antti Raanta started on Saturday against the Dallas Stars. Kotchetkov stopped all 27 shots for his second straight shutout in a win over Detroit in his previous start. The 23-year-old has been incredibly replacing the injured Freddie Andersen with his 7-1-4 record, 2.01 GAA, two shutouts, and a .926 SV%.

The bookmakers at Outplayed have the Hurricanes as the -125 favorites on the moneyline and -1.5 (+200) on the puck line. Pittsburgh is +105 and +1.5 (-240). The over-under is six goals.

Game Notes