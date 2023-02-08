NHL Odds: Stanley Cup Favorites Following the Break

The Stanley Cup is one of the most prestigious trophies in professional sports, and each year, millions of fans tune in to watch the best teams in the NHL battle it out for hockey’s ultimate prize. With so much excitement surrounding the tournament, it’s no surprise that many fans also want to place bets on the outcome.

If you’re new to betting on hockey or the Stanley Cup, first, you must understand the different types of bets you can place. The most common bets in hockey are moneyline bets, puck line bets, and over/under bets. There are also game and player proposition and futures bets, including betting on the eventual Stanley Cup Champion.

Moneyline bets are the simplest type of bet, as all you have to do is pick the team you think will win the game or the championship. NHL odds for each team will reflect the perceived probability of their winning, and the payout will be based on those odds.

Puck line bets are similar to point spread bets in other sports. With a puck line bet, you are betting on a team to either win by a certain number of goals or not lose by more than a certain number of purposes.

Over/under bets are based on the total number of goals scored in the game or the tournament. You can bet on whether the total number of goals will be over or under a set number.

When betting on the Stanley Cup, it’s essential to do your research. Look at the teams’ regular-season records, recent performance, and critical injuries or roster changes. It would be best if you also considered the playoff match-ups, which can significantly impact the game’s outcome.

Stanley Cup Favorites

Boston Bruins +500

The Boston Bruins (+500) overtook the Colorado Avalanche in early January as favorites to win the Stanley Cup in 2023, and a month later, they’re still on top. The Bruin’s talented core of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, and Brad Marchand continues to produce. Still, the stellar play of goalie Linus Ullmark has them in the President’s Cup driver’s seat for the league’s best record, with about 30 games to play in the season.

Colorado Avalanche +700

The defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche have not looked as good as last season, with injuries to team captain Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon compounding the off-season loss of key players like center Nazim Kadri and goaltender Darcy Kuemper. Colorado is fighting for a playoff spot this season, but the team is expected to get healthy soon.

Carolina Hurricanes +750

Even without starting goaltender Frederick Andersen and forward Max Pacioretty, the Hurricanes have been a force in the Eastern Conference. Carolina won the Metropolitan Division with 116 points last season and is on track to win it again. Unfortunately, they won’t be getting Pacioretty back this season, but Andersen has returned and looks in excellent form. Expect general manager Don Waddell to make a splash at the trade deadline, as this team is in win-now mode.

Toronto Maple Leafs +1000

Toronto has the fifth-best 2023 Stanley Cup odds despite not having won a playoff series since 2004. They are 13 points behind Boston in the division and will, in all likelihood, face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the NHL playoffs. The Lightning eliminated the Leafs last season in a heated seven-game series.

Vegas Golden Knights and Tampa Bay Lightning +1200

The Golden Knights sit second in the Western Conference behind the Avalanche and on top of the Pacific Division, but they lost two-way center Mark Stone to surgery and are 3-5-2 over their last ten games. Las Vegas is just a point up on both the Seattle Kraken and the Los Angeles Kings and are almost guaranteed to be looking to add an impact player at the trade deadline in less than a month.

The Lightning is 6-3-1 over their last ten games and are 17 points behind the Bruins in the division. It looks likely that coach Jon Cooper will focus on keeping the team healthy the rest of the way in anticipation of a first-round rematch with Toronto.

Final Betting Notes

It’s also important to shop around for the best odds and to never bet more than you can afford to lose. Remember that betting on sports is a form of gambling, and there is always the risk of losing your money.

In conclusion, betting on the Stanley Cup can add an extra layer of excitement to the tournament for hockey fans. Just make sure to do your research, understand the different types of bets, and never bet more than you can afford to lose.