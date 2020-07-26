NHL News: Bruins, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Avs, Penguins, Flyers, Capitals and Jets

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase didn’t practice again yesterday. Nick Ritchie missed his third straight practice. Paul Carey has missed their past couple of practices as well.

Sara Civ: Have been hearing that injury to Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton is not a re-aggravation from his previously broken leg. His potential return is weeks and not months.

Chip Alexander: The Hurricanes added Brett Pesce to their playoff roster. Coach Rod Brind’Amour: “Hopefully we see him at some point.”

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford confirmed that he did have COVID-19 and that he was quarantined in Chicago the past few weeks.

Ben Pope: Crawford said that the first few days when he was experiencing mostly flu-like symptoms was the hardest. He wasn’t able to do much exercise as he didn’t want to endanger his heart or lungs.

Scott King: Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy didn’t skate at practice or beforehand. On Friday he skated before practice and remained on ice for a few drills.

Scott MacDonald: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar practiced yesterday in a no-contact jersey. Forward Nathan MacKinnon returned after missing Thursday’s practice.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Sidney Crosby: “I’m hoping I can skate with the team on Monday and take it from there. I’m hoping I can get in the exhibition game… I felt pretty good when I skated with the team. It was good to get out there with the guys.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Crosby “Ideally I would’ve liked to get in a little more of the scrimmages and game situation things. But with that being said, I think the fact that I’ve been able to skate (on my own) for a good chunk of time will help getting through that.”

Sam Carchidi: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart practiced yesterday and said that he’d be ready for their exhibition game on Tuesday.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov suffered an injury before the season resumed and he won’t be traveling with the team to Toronto.

Samsonov will remain in Washington and continue to get treatment. He is expected to be ready for next season.

Jason Bell: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has missed the past two practices. Gabriel Bourque took Ehlers’ spot with Cody Eakin and Patrik Laine.