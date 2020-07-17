NHL Player News: Marc-Andre Fleury, Ondrej Kase, David Pastrnak, Corey Crawford and Johnny Gaudreau

Fleury expected back by the weekend

Danny Webster of NHL.com: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury hasn’t taken part in training camp yet, but should be back with the team by the weekend.

“He’s doing fine. We’ve got a long runway before we start,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said Wednesday. “The plan is he will be on the ice before the weekend.”

Jesse Granger: DeBoer on Fleury: “He’s feeling good. We have a long runway. He was really practicing hard. He doesn’t have anything significant. He will be on the ice before the weekend.”

Kase and Pastrnak unfit to play

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Boston Bruins forward Ondrej Kase and David Pastrnak didn’t practice yesterday. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that both players are “unfit to participate right now.” Teams aren’t allowed to give much details for absences.

“Anytime players miss a session where we expect them to be back up at full speed, until (Pastrnak) is out there, it is a concern for us as a team,” Cassidy said. “But we’re just going to forge ahead.”

Goaltender Tuukka Rask left practice yesterday. On Tuesday he took a shot up high and Cassidy said maybe it was related to that. (He’s back to practice today)

Crawford could return next week

Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford could be able to join the team for Phase 3 early next week.

It’s not known how much skating Crawford did during Phase 2, so he could have a lot of work to do to get into game shape.

The Blackhawks leave for the hub city of Edmonton in nine days. Their only exhibition game is in 12 days and their play-in round starts in 15 days.

Flames taking precautions with their two groups

Aaron Vickers of NHL.com: Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau has been skating in a smaller group that includes Milan Lucic, Sam Bennett, Noah Hanifin and Cam Talbot, and away from his linemates and the primary group.