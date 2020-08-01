NHL Player News: Murray, Hamilton, Necas, Romanov, DeAngelo, Tarasenko, Hedman, Virtanen and Carlson

Sabres PR: The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Brett Murray to a two-year entry-level contract.

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams on Murray: “Brett acclimated very well to the AHL and showed continued improvement throughout the season. He has a unique blend of size and scoring ability and we’re excited to see his development continue.”

NHL.com: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton won’t be in the lineup for Game 1 against the New York Rangers. Hamilton hasn’t practiced since July 22nd. The Hurricanes are hopeful that he’ll be able to play at some point this series.

“We would hope so, but we’re certainly not going to rush him back,” he said. “But if he’s close to being able to play he’s going to get in there. We know the importance of having him in the lineup. That’s a huge, huge loss for us, so we want to get him back in there ASAP.”

Forward Martin Necas is questionable for today’s game. He practiced yesterday for the first time since July 25th.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexander Romanov said that he’ll go back to Russia after the playoffs, and then come back later to Montreal to prepare for next season.

New York Rangers: Defenseman Anthony DeAngelo will be a game-time decision today.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube on forward Vladimir Tarasenko: “Going forward here in the round-robin, he’s going to have to really get after it and trust his shoulder and trust himself and really push himself so he’s at a very high level when we’re starting the playoff round. That’s what I’d like to see him to do. I haven’t really sat down and talked to him about it, but I’m sure he’s thinking the same thing.”

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman is expected to join the team for practice today.

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen and Loui Eriksson skated with the main group yesterday. Zack MacEwen was skating with the second group.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan expects defenseman John Carlson to skate today and be ready for their round-robin game.