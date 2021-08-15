NHL Players Signings – Ducks, Coyotes, Sabres, Flyers, Kings, Islanders, Sharks and Canucks

Ducks sign Pastujov

Puck Pedia: The Anaheim Ducks have signed 2021 third-round pick, 66th overall, forward Sasha Pastujov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

He’ll have a cap hit of $870,000 and an AAV of $925,000.

Yr 1/2: $750,000 salary, $92,000 signing bonus, $82,000 GP Bonus, $80,000 minors.

Yr 3: $832,500 salary, $92,000 signing bonus, $80,000 minors.

Coyotes sign Moser

Arizona Coyotes: The Coyotes have signed 2021 second-round pick, 60th overall, defenseman Janis Moser to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Sabres sign Fitzgerald

Puck Pedia: The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to a two-year deal.

2021-22: $750,000 in the NHL and $125,000 in the minors

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL and $300,000 in the minors

Flyers sign Tuomaala

Jordan Hall: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed 2021 second-round pick forward Samu Tuomaala to a three-year entry-level contract.

Kings sign Moverare

Puck Pedia: The Los Angeles Kings have signed defenseman Jacob Moverare to a one-year deal.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $70,000 in the minors.

Islanders sign Raty

James Nichols: The New York Islanders have signed 2021 second-round pick Aatu Raty to a three-year entry-level deal.

Sharks sign Eklund

Puck Pedia: The San Jose Sharks have signed 2021 first-round pick William Eklund to a three-year entry-level deal. He’ll have a $925,000 salary cap hit and a $1.775 million AAV.

$832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus and $850,000 potential “A” performance bonuses.

Canucks sign Dickinson

Thomas Drance: The Vancouver Canucks have signed RFA forward Jason Dickinson to a three-year contract with a $2.65 million AAV.

2021-22: $1.5 million salary, with a $500,000 signing bonus.

2022-23: $2.7 million

2023-24: $3.25 million

Rick Dhaliwal: Dickinson’s agent Pat Morris: “Both sides worked hard to get this deal done, shorter term was available but Jason took medium security to get a good start in VAN.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Morris on avoiding salary arbitration: “We were prepared either way, arb would not have been the ideal place for the Canucks to meet Jason for the 1st time. He is excited and loves everything about VAN and looks forward to camp.”

Matthew DeFranks: The Dallas Stars had been thinking it would take between $2.5 million and $2.8 million before they traded Dickinson to the Canucks.