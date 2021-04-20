NHL Records: Patrick Marleau Breaks Gordie Howe’s Record For All-Time NHL Games Played

A collection of tweets and videos from San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau breaking Gordie Howe’s NHL record for career games played last night.

Marleau got emotional when talking about his love for the game 😢 pic.twitter.com/6jZGQY7vgw — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) April 20, 2021

For love of the game pic.twitter.com/joB2u5zTl3 — Christina Marleau (@c_marleau) April 20, 2021

1️⃣,7️⃣6️⃣8️⃣ GP FOR PATTY.

Patrick Marleau now sits atop the NHL’s All-Time Games Played list, passing “Mr. Hockey”. 👏 @SanJoseSharks | #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/06VH22npuJ — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) April 20, 2021

John Shannon: Games played by team.

1596 with San Jose.

164 with Toronto.

8 with Pittsburgh.

Chris Johnston: “The kind of longevity and consistency Patrick Marleau has shown throughout his career is tough to comprehend. He was the NHL’s youngest player when he played his first game and is today its third-oldest as he skates in No. 1,768 — more than anyone in history.”