NHL Rumors: Oilers and Philip Broberg, and the Sharks and Anthony Duclair

Philip Broberg‘s days in Edmonton likely coming to an end

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the Edmonton Oilers are exploring the trade market for defenseman Philip Broberg.

It would likely have to be a dollar-in, dollar-out trade given the Oilers salary cap situation.

Ryan Rishaug: Oilers GM Ken Holland said that he has not given Broberg’s agent Darren Ferris permission to look for a trade.

Holland: “I have not granted permission to Derrin to shop Broberg”

NHL Rumors: The Edmonton Oilers aren’t the only team sniffing around the Columbus Blue Jackets

Ferris: “This matter reflects both my and my client’s frustration with the Oilers. I’m actively collaborating with Ken to address and resolve the issue privately.”

There have been talks between the two sides this week and they hit the boiling point yesterday.

Frank Seravalli: The Oilers may be given defenseman Philip Broberg permission to look for a trade, and it sounds like there is interest.

The Oilers are looking for a player in return and not a draft pick. They’ll likely need to find a team with player in a similar situation as Broberg.

The San Jose Sharks wouldn’t have trouble moving Anthony Duclair if they wanted too

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Leafs wanted both Zadorov and Tanev episode, on the San Jose Sharks forward Anthony Duclair.

Marek: “The one guy that I do wonder about as well, and we’ve come back to him on San Jose. This is last bit on San Jose and then we’ll move along. I would imagine that Mike Grier would have no trouble moving Anthony Duclair.”

Friedman: “Yes. And earlier in the year I thought declare was going to extend there. I really did. As a matter of fact, I heard rumors that they were going to talk about that but again, a really talented player.

NHL Rumors: Moving Marc-Edouard Vlasic wouldn’t be a easy task for the San Jose Sharks

He scored on Sunday against the Rangers scoring is always good, Jeff so I’ve been told. I agree with you. I think he’ll, they’ll have no doubt moving him because he’s proven he’s a very useful performer.”