NHL Rumors: 13 Buyout Candidates, and Free Agent Tiers

Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Listing 13 player who are potential buyout candidates this offseason, current cap hit, and what the buyout would cost.

Kailer Yamamoto – Edmonton Oilers – $3.1 million one year – $433,334 annd then $533,334.

Ryan Suter – Dallas Stars – $3.65 million for two years – $783,333, $783,333, $1,433,333 and $1,433,333.

Mike Reilly – Boston Bruins – $3 million one year – $333,334 and then $1,333,334.

NHL Rumors: Potential trade destinations for John Gibson and Connor Hellebuyck

Mitchell Miller – Boston Bruins – $861,667 for two years – $215,834 for two years then $129,167 for two years.

Mikael Granlund – Pittsburgh Penguins – $5 million for two years – $833,333 and then three years at $1,833,333.

Matt Murray – Toronto Maple Leafs – $4,687,500 for one year – $687,000 and then $2 million.

Anthony Mantha – Washington Capitals – $5.7 million for one year – $1,366,667 and then $2,166,667.

Chris Driedger – Seattle Kraken – $3.5 million – $500,000 and then $1.5 million.

Marco Scandella – St. Louis Blues – $3.275 million – $1.275 million and then $1 million.

Patrik Nemeth – Arizona Coyotes – $2.5 million – $166,667 and then $1,166,667.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Vancouver Canucks – $7.26 million for four years. $146,667, $2,346,667, two years at $4,766,667, and then four years at $2,126,667.

Brock Boeser – Vancouver Canucks – $6.65 million for two years – $2,216,667 for four years.

Conor Garland – Vancouver Canucks – $4.95 million for three years – $838,889 for two years, and then four years at $1,888,889.

NHL free agent tiers

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: The list of names this year isn’t as flashy when compared to last year. Looking at pending UFAs and putting them into tiers.

The impact players – Tyler Bertuzzi (W), Dmitry Orlov (D), Ryan O’Reilly (C), Max Pacioretty (LW), Vladimir Tarasenko (RW).

The Patrick Kane tier – Parick Kane (RW)

Best bets – Ivan Barbashev (F), Michael Bunting (LW), J.T. Compher (C), Tristan Jarry (G), James van Riemsdyk (F), Jason Zucker (LW).

Best Values – Jesper Fast (RW), Shayne Gostisbehere (D), Redko Gudas (D), Scott Mayfield (D), Evan Rodrigues (C), Luke Schenn (D), Carson Soucy (D)

Boom-or-bust – Frederik Andersen (G), Evgenii Dadonov (F), Max Domi (LW), Jonathan Drouin (LW), Matt Dumba (D), Ryan Graves (D), Erik Haula (C), Adin Hill (G), Joonas Korpisalo (G), Cam Talbot (G), Tomas Tatar (W) and Semyon Varlamov (G).

NHL Rumors: Is There Way For Toronto To Keep Ryan O’Reilly

Rickety investments – John Klingberg (D), Milan Lucic (LW), Sean Monahan (C), Gustav Nyquist (W), Corey Perry (RW), Jonathan Quick (G) and Antti Raanta (G).

Shocking potential departures – Patrice Bergeron (C), Alex Killorn (LW), David Krejci (C), Jordan Staal (C) and Jonathan Toews (C).