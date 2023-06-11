Where May John Gibson Eventually End Up?

Shayna Goldman: Someday, John Gibson will eventually end up on another team. When that happens exactly is up for much debate still. The plot is thickening with Gibson and other goaltenders like Carter Hart and Connor Hellebuyck. Those are only a few.

Trades like this do not happen during the season. If a move finally goes down, it will be now or during the summer. The draft makes some sense as well for a Gibson-type of move. With the goalie turning 30 soon, the clock is ticking on his viability.

Teams like Pittsburgh and Carolina have to vault to the top of the list. Gibson and the Penguins have been rumored together for a few seasons now. Is this the time it finally happens? Anything is possible. Ottawa, Detroit, and Buffalo have some goaltending concerns but the first two seem a little more sensible compared to the Sabres.

Los Angeles looms as a weird yet intriguing possibility. This would boil down to Anaheim trading in the division. Never say never even with the salary cap and these two teams.

Matt Larkin of the Daily Faceoff: Again, Connor Hellebuyck wants to win and he feels like Winnipeg may not be the most ideal situation. That puts Kevin Cheveldayoff in a heck of a pickle. What teams would be interested in the all-world goaltender?

Again, some teams like Carolina may need scoring more than a top-flight goaltender. Some argue a penalty killing center would even be a greater priority. However, the Hurricanes have to kick the tires here. Teams like Los Angeles and New Jersey may have interest but do they have enough cap space?

The Ottawa Senators become more of a possibility with Alex DeBrincat likely to be moved. Ottawa carries enough cap room to make quite an offer in the form of an extension. Does Hellebuyck want to play in the states? That’s a good question.

Finally, there are Pittsburgh and Toronto. Both may lack the true assets to acquire the goaltender. On the other hand, Toronto may have more pressing needs as far as team defense. Either way, the battle for acquiring goaltending is one to keep an eye on.