NHL Injury Updates: Ducks, Coyotes, Sabres, Flames, Blackhawks, Wild, Canadiens, Rangers, Blues, Maple Leafs and Canucks

Elliott Teaford: Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson and his lower-body injury aren’t ready to go yet.

Craig Morgan: It’s been two weeks since Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper injured his knee. There was talk that he could miss up to four weeks. He hasn’t resumed skating and there is no timetable for his return.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes defenseman Nikolas Hjarlmarsson left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Mike Harrington: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton was helped off the ice and not able to put weight on his left leg after a collision with Julien Gauthier.

John Vogl: Sabres forward Dylan Cozens returned to the lineup. He’s been out since March 11th with a believed concussion.

John Vogl: Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark hasn’t started practicing yet. They expect him to get on the ice at some point during their road trip.

Mike Harrington: Sabres Kyle Okposo is undergoing more testing on an upper-body injury

Calgary Flames: Forward Brett Ritchie missed last night’s game and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said they don’t have a timetable on when Kirby Dach will return to the lineup. He was a full participant in yesterday’s practice: “We keep giving him more and more and that’s encouraging.”

Minnesota Wild: Forward Marcus Johansson has been activated from the IR. He’s missed the past 16 games with an upper-body injury,

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said that forward Tyler Toffoli would be out for their three games against the Oilers. He went through tests for a lower-body injury.

Rick Carpiniello: New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (groin) is getting close to returning.

Brett Howden missed last night’s game with an undisclosed injury.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues forward Tyler Bozak isn’t quite ready to go.

Jeremy Rutherford: The Blues activate forward Robert Thomas from the IR.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs gave goaltender Jack Campbell the day off.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen isn’t expected to be on the ice today. Being day-to-day is the only update given.

Ben Kuzma: Vancouver Canucks Travis Green didn’t have an update after the game on Bo Horvat and Brandon Sutter.