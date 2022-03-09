NHL Rumors: Weber, Varlamov, Pavelski, Blues, Ducks, McBain, Devils, and the Avalanche 

Notes on Weber, Varlamov, Pavelski, Blues, Ducks, McBain, Devils

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Shea Weber‘s contract will likely be traded to a team looking to get to the salary floor. He has four years left a $7.6 million cap hit but only $6 million in total salary.

Rumors that Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram was looking for a fresh start were denied.

New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov has a year left at a $5 million cap hit and $4 million salary. Has a 16-team no-trade trade clause. Not convinced the Edmonton Oilers are interested.

James Nichols: Have been told that Varlamov isn’t interested in waiving his no-trade clause for the Oilers.

The Dallas Stars and pending UFA Joe Pavelski have a mutual interest.

Don’t count the St. Louis Blues out of Claude Giroux. The Avalanche and Panthers come up the most.

Ducks pending UFAs Josh Manson and Rickard Rakell seem more likely to be moved over Hampus Lindholm and Nic Deslauriers. Forward Max Comtois is also available.

Jack McBain, the Minnesota Wild 2018 draft pick could be looking at free agency. The Wild are looking for a second-round pick for his rights. Jack’s dad Andrew played for the Jets, who don’t have a second-round pick in the next two drafts.

Could the New Jersey Devils and P.K. Subban terminate his contract – $9 million cap hit and only $2 million in salary – and then sign elsewhere? Sure there would be protests.

Toronto Marlies defenseman Joseph Duszak is looking for a fresh start somewhere.

Avs interested in Varlamov and Clutterbuck?

James Nichols of The Fourth Period: The Vegas Golden Knights checked in on New York Islanders Semyon Varlamov’s availability back in February according to TFPs David Pagnotta. With Robin Lehner back, the Golden Knights may not be interested any longer.

The Colorado Avalanche could have an interest in their former goaltender. His $5 million cap for one more year may mean the Islanders have to retain some salary.

“I think they can get two picks,” said a source if the Islanders retain salary. “A second and third-round pick might be the most, no one is giving up a first.”

The Avalanche are also believed to have some interest in Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck.