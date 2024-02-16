NHL Rumors: A Mock Jordan Eberle Trade to the Edmonton Oilers

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on his mock trade involving the Edmonton Oilers, Seattle Kraken, and Chicago Blackhawks.

Oilers acquire forward Jordan Eberle paying only 25 percent.

Kraken acquire a 2024 first-round pick, forward Raphael Lavoie and retain 50 percent of Eberle’s salary’

Blackhawks acquire fourth-round pick, forward Mattias Janmark and retain 25 percent of Eberle’s salary.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“There’s no question that the Oilers are on the prowl for another top-six forward to add to the mix. If you were to dream it up, design it up, draw it up. Someone on the right side that’s a pass-first player that could feed Leon Draisaitl pucks. Eberle is kind of the guy

And I you know, in terms of the asset return, like we’re talking about a late first-round pick for the Oilers that I don’t think is, you know, too much to pay for this player.

The key then is trying to make the rest of the money work. Give the Kraken a little something, something in Raphael Lavoie, who may or may not end up being something. Send Mattias Janmark to a third-party broker. I just you know, spitballed the Blackhawks here and have them retained 25%.

So it’s Everle at 75% retained in exchange for first. You move off of Janmark and Lavoie and a fourth. and it’s not the high price that you know we just did Guentzel, that the Avs paid. But you know, I think some unfinished business here with Everle.

