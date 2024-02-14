NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Noah Hanifin and Jacob Markstrom

Two Edmonton Oilers that likely won’t be moved for a rental are…

Bob Stauffer: “FWIW. IMO O don’t see the @EdmontonOilers moving either Dylan Holloway or Philip Broberg in a deadline deal for a rental.

Holloway is fast, physical and at minimum a 3rd liner long-term.

Broberg is playing huge mins with the @Condors I see him full-time in EDM next season.

Noah Hanifin needs to make a decision to re-sign with the Flames or not

TSN: Darren Dreger on 27-year old, Calgary Flames pending UFA defenseman Noah Hanifin.

“He’s the only guy that can make this decision and the decision is, ‘Do I stay in Calgary, sign a contract extension or do I tell the Calgary Flames I’m not extending’ and they then accept (moving forward with) a trade. There’s tons of interest – he has to make the call if he’s extending or not.”

Jacob Markstrom hasn’t been asked to waive his no-trade clause

TSN: Pierre LeBrun says that Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom was never asked to waive his no-trade clause.

“What was not presented to Jacob Markstrom was this question, ‘Would you waive to go to New Jersey?’ And so that tells you a couple things. One, that those trade conversations didn’t escalate to the point where it got to that juncture. It also asks a couple of other questions, which is why didn’t it?

And one of things we found out on this day was that there seems to be a discrepancy between the two teams about how much money either team should be paying Jacob Markstrom, which is to say that the Devils would want Calgary to retain some of the salary left on Markstrom’s contract in any trade.”

Markstrom has two years left on his contract at a $6 million cap hit. Retaining money for two years complicates any deal.