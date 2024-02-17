NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the New Jersey Devils

Torey Krug doesn’t seem worried about the trade deadline

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: The St. Louis Blues are currently a bubble playoff team and could have some tough decisions to make at the deadline.

The Blues tried to trade defenseman Torey Krug this offseason to the Philadelphia Flyers but the 32-year-old vetoed the trade. He’s got three years left at $6.5 million per and no-trade caluse. He’ll likely be in the rumor mill again.

Krug doesn’t think it will be a distraction for him as we get closer to the March 8th deadline.

“These things happen in sports. I’m just going to take whatever is in front of me and make decisions, whether it’s here or elsewhere. That’s just how you have to approach it now.

Going through those things last summer, there’s always a possibility, and you always have to be open minded to certain things. So we’ll just see what happens. I don’t think (it’s going to be a distraction).”

The New Jersey Devils don’t think they need to make any big decisions right now

Mike Morreale of NHL.com: New Jersey Devils executive vice president of hockey operations Martin Brodeur on if they’ll be active at the trade deadline or not.

“We don’t know what teams are going to do. Who’s going to sell off? Who’s going to buy in? It could be teams in front of us (in the standings) that do things you don’t expect. We just have to stay the course.

“Right now, we’re focusing on what’s happening on the ice. I think we’re still a ways away from the deadline but as we get closer, there will be a lot more talks. Then we’ll see where we’re at that time … if we need to make a decision. But we’re not there yet.”