NHL Rumors: A Strange Situation For Arizona Coyotes Players As They Await Details

James Duthie: “Your Insiders Chris Johnston and Darren Dreger, this is always kind of a weird depressing time of year for the players on teams that are out of the playoffs. We have a night like this where it’s so exciting for all the teams that are in the mix and that might be five fold for the players of the Arizona Coyotes. How awkward, kind of strange a situation is this for them CJ as they await relocation?

Chris Johnston: “It’s the strangest I’ve ever seen. Was at their practice on , you know ahead of their final game of the season against Edmonton. Ahead of what’s probably the final game in the franchise’s history and there’s almost a feeling of resignation there.

And with good reason. There’s already talked about a trip to Salt Lake City where the players will have a chance early next week to see the facilities, to see the city there.

As you know, negotiations are down to the final hours here with Alex Moruello selling the team’s hockey assets. And as Dregs reported on Thursday, there is a call with the NHLs Board of Governors, a virtual one, whereby that could be as soon as when they’re voting on an ownership change here. May end up being an update depending on where those talks go but admit it all you know, here are the players and coaching staff the trainers preparing for one last game.

Duthie: “There’s so many logistics involved two players may own houses in Arizona. Is their compensation for relocation?

Johnston: “There is and you know, that’s going to be an important part of what happens next as soon as that, that sale is completed. You know when the players went to Vegas as part of expansion, you know, players were given a $16,000 relocation fee. That went up to 20,800 in Seattle.

And you can expect in addition to sort of moving expenses, some house transition payments that the players that are moving from Arizona to Salt Lake City will be getting something north of that number once those talks are completed with the NHL and NHL Players Association.