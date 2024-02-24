NHL Rumors: Alexandre Carrier is in the Second Tier of Potentially Available Defensemen

102.5 The Game Youtube: Elliotte Friedman when asked about the Nashville Predators pending UFA defenseman Alexandre Carrier who might generate some trade interest.

Willy Daunic: How about Alex Carrier? I’m hearing a lot about him right now.”

Friedman: “Well, I think, I think there’s a lot of D out there. Like teams are always looking for D and Carrier’s had a pretty good year. You know, it’s been interesting, like Carrier when that first year when he was on the, when he was an all rookie defenseman or right at that level. You know, people were really impressed.

He signed with the Predators. It’s kind of been up and down a little bit, but he’s having a good year at the right time. You know, he’s a solid player. He’s a very, I’ve seen the word low maintenance to describe him and you can’t underestimate how much teams really liked that.

I think the issue with Carrier is that a lot of the teams are trying to take the big swings, they’re looking at the Hanifin’s and the Tanev’s. So either you have to wait for that process to end or you have to say look, we’re either not getting one of those two guys, or we can’t afford to get one of those two guys, and we’ll look at a Carrier.

So I think he’s kind of in that second tier behind the Tanev, Hanifin tier and unless you’re out of that race, he probably has to wait until that clears up first.

I agree. Low maintenance, no questio. Great personality, that he’s got the intangibles for sure.”

Friedman’s Alexandre Carrier segment starting at 2:22:00