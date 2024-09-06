The Rise of Casino and Sportsbook Advertising in the NHL

As the National Hockey League (NHL) continues to embrace sports betting partnerships, the landscape of hockey advertising has undergone a significant transformation. Integrating sportsbooks into the NHL ecosystem has created new revenue streams for teams and the league while raising questions about the impact on the sport’s integrity.

As NHL teams finalize preparations for training camp, many are also keeping a close eye on developments in the sports betting landscape. The increasing popularity of online gambling, including casino games like blackjack and online slots, has led to new partnerships between betting operators and NHL franchises in recent years. However, some have expressed concerns about the growing prevalence of gambling content during broadcasts and its potential impact on the integrity of the sport.

Current Sportsbook Partnerships

Several NHL teams have struck deals with sportsbook operators, capitalizing on the growing sports betting market. The Washington Capitals have a multi-year agreement with Caesars Sportsbook, featuring the company’s logo on home and third jerseys since the 2022-23 season. While the exact value of this partnership hasn’t been disclosed, it’s believed to be a significant multi-million dollar agreement. The Vegas Golden Knights partnered with Circa Sports, showcasing the local Las Vegas sportsbook on their jerseys. The Arizona Coyotes have a partnership with Gila River Resorts & Casinos, which includes gambling operations. Although not explicitly mentioned in the search results, the Montreal Canadiens have a collaboration with Mise-o-jeu+, a Quebec-based sports betting platform, and the Ottawa Senators have partnered with Bet99, a Canadian sportsbook operator.

NHL League-Wide Partnerships

The NHL itself has also embraced sports betting partnerships. The league renewed its partnership with Caesars Entertainment, maintaining Caesars as the NHL’s sports betting and gaming partner. Additionally, the NHL signed a sponsorship deal with PENN Entertainment, bringing ESPN Bet and theScore Bet into the league’s betting sponsorship portfolio. The NHL also has a partnership with BetMGM, which includes branding opportunities and fan experiences. While specific dollar amounts for these league-wide deals are not publicly available, they are likely substantial given the NHL’s reported $1.4 billion sponsorship revenue growth.

Impact and Considerations

The influx of sports betting partnerships has brought opportunities and challenges to the NHL. These sponsorship deals have significantly contributed to the league’s revenue growth. Betting options can increase fan engagement and game interest, potentially boosting viewership and attendance. The NHL and its partners have emphasized responsible gambling practices, including educational initiatives and safeguards. However, some stakeholders worry about the potential influence of gambling on the sport’s integrity and the impact on younger fans. The NHL and its teams must navigate varying regulations across different jurisdictions, as sports betting laws differ by state and country.

As the relationship between the NHL and sports betting operators continues to evolve, the league must balance the financial benefits with ethical considerations and fan sentiment. The coming seasons will likely see further developments in this space, with potential new partnerships and evolving regulations shaping the future of sportsbook advertising in hockey. The financial impact of these partnerships is substantial, with individual team deals likely ranging from several million to tens of millions of dollars annually. At the same time, league-wide agreements could be worth hundreds of millions over multi-year terms.