NHL Rumors: All Along The Edmonton Oilers’ Watchtower

Centers of attention for the Edmonton Oilers

Jonathan Willis of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers need to find a center but which one will be the best fit for the team. Kyle Turris did not work out and hence the search for a right-handed middle-six center began in earnest. When one dives into things, three centers are left that fit Edmonton’s needs. They are Derek Ryan, Brandon Sutter, and Luke Glendening.

So, the Oilers focusing on overall metrics have to be fixated on Derek Ryan. His faceoff percentage is still at an elite level and his points per 60 are well above Glendening’s. The problem is Glendening and Sutter just cannot perform at an offensive level close to Ryan. They produce even worse than what Edmonton has currently. Ryan ranks as the best current choice to fill the Oilers’ needs.

Then there is the defense for the Edmonton Oilers

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: Does Edmonton choose between Caleb Jones, William Lagesson, or neither? Both have different skillsets and it seems neither have long-term plans rooted in Edmonton. Jones has the better offensive metrics by a decent margin. Lagesson typically features playing more able defense than Jones. Both have suffered from eroding confidence — more Lagesson than Jones.

Jones turns the puck over more simply because he is willing to carry the puck more. Lagesson can show a little ability to pass. However, he usually panics in his own zone and dumps the puck out which is like another turnover.

Jones has the job for now for his offensive potential but if Lagesson finds any kind of confidence, he may seize the job. Both players need to seek consistency in order to improve their games. Again, Jones has the upside but Lagesson’s more conservative play may be steady enough for now.

Either way, neither player may be long for the Edmonton Oilers. However, Dave Tippett needs to find a long-term 5-6 solution.