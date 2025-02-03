What About Ryan Donato?

Ben Pope of Chicago Sun Times: Ryan Donato plays consistent, works hard, and gets to the dirty areas. He sounds like the perfect depth trade piece a team needs for the playoffs. The Chicago Blackhawks are banking on those to be facts ahead of the March 7th trade deadline.

Kyle Davidson says he does not have any open discussions going after the Taylor Hall trade. However, behind closed doors, one gets the feeling teams will be lining up for a player like Donato. The chatter is at least picking up. It may take time but teams are at the very least poking around.

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: The signs seem to point toward a marriage of sorts between the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers. It is said Boston does not want to approach this trade deadline like others. They are on the dangerous side of the playoff bubble in the East while Edmonton is cruising at or near the top of the Pacific Division.

While some tossed around the idea of Granlund even to Edmonton or Boston, that was a passing fancy. The Brad Marchand rumors will not completely go away. It sounds crazy and yet it is not. No one is suggesting this is automatic.

Marchand plays against all-elite even more than Connor McDavid (40 to 37 percent). The cost would be astronomical. Edmonton parting with Matt Savoie or Sam O’Reilly would be a bare minimum for a starter. Boston likes players like O’Reilly. After that, any package may still need help with the salary cap. A third team might need to enter to facilitate such a deal (Marchand has a $6.125 million cap hit).

The odds here are an extreme long shot but hey, there’s always a chance.

