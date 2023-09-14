NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, and the Winnipeg Jets

Is Trevor Zegras worth more than Troy Terry?

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli when talking about whether Trevor Zegras is worth more money than Troy Terry?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I’m not saying this is what’s the case, but let’s say this is the hypothetical. That (Anaheim Ducks GM) Pat Verbeek says, ‘Okay, I know that he’s older but Troy Terry is our best player and we’ve set the ceiling for the Ducks salary cap $7 million. If you’d like an eight-year deal, we’ll pay you that but you have to be south of Troy Terry.’

I wouldn’t, I wouldn’t do that deal.”

The Jets will put the contract stuff to the side with Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele

Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press: The Winnipeg Jets gets have all options on the table involving Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele. Both have a year left on their contract and have been in the rumor mill all offseason. Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff.

“What I stressed to their representatives, what I stressed to Mark, and I’ll do the same with Connor when I see him, is we’re here to win. We’ll take the contract side of things and we’ll put it off to the side here,” Cheveldayoff said Tuesday.

“We’ll have whatever discussions we need to have, or can have, or will have, but the focus is winning. We made the (Pierre-Luc Dubois) trade with the premise in mind that we were going to add some good players to our lineup, and give us some depth and dimension I think in the choices the coaches have. But make no question about it, we’re trying to win.”

The Jets would like to extend Hellebuyck but it doesn’t seem like the feeling is mutual at this point. It’s unclear if the Jets want to bring Scheifele back.