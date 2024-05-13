NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Could the Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators work out a Mitch Marner–Juuse Saros trade?

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Hard to see Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares wanting to waive his no-movement clause for the final year of his contract.

Some who are close to Mitch Marner’s camp think that he would/should consider a change if the Leafs look to trade him. The Leafs won’t be looking for a package of future assets, they’ll be looking for talent.

Do wonder about Nashville Predators. Marner could fit in nicely there and GM Barry Trotz could consider moving Juuse Saros in the right deal.

The Leafs may have faith Joseph Woll but he does have injury concerns.

There would have to be other pieces involved and it would just not be Marner for Saros. It is a move that would make sense for both sides.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, and Joel Quenneville

The Philadelphia Flyers could have a busy offseason

Anthony Di Marco of the Fourth Period: Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny has a year left on his contract and is eligible for a contract extension this summer. They Flyers may be hoping to be in the $8 to $8.5 million range but some around the league think he’ll be looking at Timo Meier‘s eight-year, $8.8 million cap hit. One source said he could ask for $10 million per with the cap going up.

Think the Flyers will look for a left handed defenseman to play with Jamie Drysdale. They have been linked to Jakob Chychrun of the Ottawa Senators. Cost to acquire and to extend may be too high. Someone like Mattias Samuelsson of the Sabres is what the Flyers would want.

Joel Farabee‘s name keeps coming up and believe it would need to be a hockey trade. Have been told the Flyers are not shopping him.

It’s not a shock that the Flyers would have interest in young centers. Anaheim Ducks Trevor Zegras is one player who is available.

NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, New Jersey Devils, and the Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have the Florida Panthers first-round pick, which will be a late pick. Believe they could look to package the pick with a player and try to move up into the top-12. Would the Sabres still be interested in Scott Laughton?