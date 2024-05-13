NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, New Jersey Devils, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Nicklas Backstrom said no truth to the report

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: There was a report on Sverige Radio, which stated that sources told them that Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom wasn’t injured but he had issues with head coach Spencer Carbery.

Backstrom to Aftonbladet in Sweden: “That’s not true. There’s no truth in that.”

He has another year left on his contract at $9.2 million and GM Brian MacLellan said he’ll be on the LTIR again next season.

NHL Rumors: Just Who Will Be New Jersey Devils Next Head Coach

The New Jersey Devils are open to moving the No. 10 pick

Amanda Stein of NHL.com: The New Jersey Devils hold the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NHL draft. GM Tom Fitzgerald they could make the pick or potentially move it.

“Having the tenth overall pick in this upcoming draft gives us many options this off-season. We have the opportunity to select a really good young player that our scouting staff likes. Or it can be another bullet in my holster to utilize if a deal presents itself.”

Would there be a Sean Couturier trade out there?

Anthony Di Marco of the Fourth Period: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier recently switched to agent Pat Brisson. Couturier has six years left on his contract at a $7.75 million cap hit and a full no-movement clause.

Couturier was healthy scratched during the season by coach John Tortorella in his year season back after missing 23 months with back issues. One source said that Brisson may have been hired to help find some other “options.”

One person said that it may take upto/close to 50 percent salary retention to move the contract. A Western Conference source said at less than $4 million, his team might have some interest. Another source said someone would need to believe that Couturier could be a third-line center for at least the next three years to justify taking on the six years.

NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights and Toronto Maple Leafs

Taking on another bad contract instead of retaining salary could be another option. One player mentioned Jonathan Huberdeau – seven years left at $10.5 million. The Flyers would be taking on an additional $27 million in this scenario. The Flyers may want additional compensation for taking the extra money.