NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks GM Won’t Say No to Anything

Ducks are open to anything

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Anaheim Ducks have pending UFAs Hampus Lindholm, Josh Manson and Rickard Rakell. All could land the Ducks a nice return if they decide to move them. reported last week that the Ducks and Lindholm have started extension talks but there is no guarantee that a deal gets done.

“I think going into this, I’m looking at it like we could make the playoffs, we could miss the playoffs,’’ Verbeek said. “At the end of the day, there’s no guarantee I can get those three free agents back. I’m going to attempt to sign them, if it doesn’t happen, I just can’t let them walk out the door free.’’

Verbeek said the will be open to anything.

“My goal is to improve the team as best I can and as fast as I can,’’ Verbeek said. “So I’m not saying ‘No’ to anything, I’m open to anything.’’

Ducks trade tiers

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: Looking at who is untradeable for the Anaheim Ducks to who could be on the move.

Don’t Even Bother Asking – Trevor Zegras, Jamie Drysdale, and Mason McTavish.

Can’t See This Happening – Troy Terry and Isac Lundestrom.

Fan Favorite, Big Contract – Cam Fowler, and John Gibson.

If He Wants to Chase a Cup – Ryan Getzlaf.

Don’t Want To, But Might Have To – Hampus Lindholm.

Let’s Hear What You’ve Got – Josh Manson and Rickard Rakell.

Pretty Untradeable, but Still Valuable – Jakob Silfverberg and Adam Henrique.

Change of Scenery – Max Comtois and Josh Mahura.

The Ducks are at home against the Golden Knights and are

+105 on the moneyline with Betway