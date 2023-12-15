NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Anaheim Ducks

The New York Islanders may have competition for Zach Parise

TSN: Chris Johnston notes that free agent forward Zach Parise is training back in Minnesota and looking to return for his 19th season. The New York Islanders are interested in bringing him back but other Stanley Cup teams could have an interest as well.

” … but in the meantime here, you’ve got other teams, and some teams with a legitimate chance of winning the Stanley Cup that have entered the picture and expressed some interest in him. And so, when he does get to the point where he’s ready to return, ready to sign a contract, Zach Parise is going to have a decision to make, and that’s to try to go to a team, maybe, that he thinks has the best chance to win the Cup, or to stay loyal to the Islanders.”

Still no talks between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Steven Stamkos

TSN: There is nothing new to report between pending UFA Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Sometimes with the New Year approaching you wonder if teams will revisit that type of situation. Julien BriseBois was very clear before the season, he’s on-record, they’re not going to talk contract with their captain until after the season. They were clear about that with Steven Stamkos, and there is no reason to believe that that will change.”

The Anaheim Ducks have some players who will interest contenders

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Anaheim Ducks have fallen to the bottom of the standings and teams are eyeing them as potential trade partners.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams looking at defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin and his $2.75 million cap hit.

The Ducks also have pending UFAs in forwards Adam Henrique ($5.825 million) and Jakob Silfverberg ($5.25 million) and defenseman Sam Carrick. Teams may want the Ducks to retaining money on Henrique and Silfverberg.

Forward Frank Vatrano is having a career year, has no trade protection and one more year at $3.65 million.

Goaltender John Gibson has four years left, a 10-team no-trade list and a $6.4 million cap hit. The Ducks will listen but it’s going to take a big package.

The New Jersey Devils could use some help in net.