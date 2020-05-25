NHL Rumors and News: New Jersey Devils, Detroit Red Wings and Some Phase 2 Protocol

Devils were interested in Gronborg

Jokke Nevalainen: From a Hockeysverige.se report, the New Jersey Devils were interested in Rikard Gronborg as their head coach but he wasn’t allowed to get out of his contract with Zurich.

Red Wings RFA Timashov, and free agent options in net

Mark Falkner of the Detroit News: There was a report from Russia’s Sport-Express that Detroit Red Wings restricted free agent Dmytro Timashov was close to signing with Dinamo Riga of the KHL.

Representatives from the Red Wings denied the report.

Ted Kulfan of the Detroit News: The Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier has a year left on his contract. They are expected to work about an extension at some point. Long-time Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard isn’t expected to be back next season.

No goalies in their system are ready yet, so they could turn to the free agent market. Potential options include Braden Holtby, Anton Khudobin, Robin Lehner, Thomas Greiss, Cam Talbot, Jacob Markstrom and Corey Crawford.

NHL/NHLPA sends out Phase 2 Memo

Pierre LeBrun: The NHL/NHLPA sent out a 29-page memo to teams last night outlining the protocol for Phase 2. Phase 2 is for teams to open up their practice facilities and allow for small group workouts.

From the memo:

“Based on the current information available, we are now targeting a date in early June for a transition to Phase 2.”

“However, it has not yet been determined when precisely Phase 2 will start or how long it may last. We are continuing to monitor developments in each of the Club’s markets, and may adjust the overall timing if appropriate, following discussion with all relevant parties.”

“We again emphasize that Player participation in Phase 2 is strictly voluntary. In addition, Clubs are not permitted to require Players to return to the Club’s home city so they can complete a quarantine requirement in time to participate in Phase 2.”

Only six players maximum are allowed on the ice and no coaches or other personnel are allowed on the ice with them. Masks are to be worn when entering/inside the facility but are not required while on the ice.

On testing: “As an over-riding principle, testing of asymptomatic Players and Club personnel must be done in the context of excess testing capacity, so as to not deprive health care workers, vulnerable populations and symptomatic individuals from necessary diagnostic tests.”

John Shannon: “The players and staff will be tested for Covid-19 two days before starting Phase 2…and then twice a week after that…with a 24 hour turn around on results.”