NHL Rumors and Notes: Buffalo Sabres – On The Firing Of Botterill And Hiring Of Adams

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that the pushing back of the June draft allowed Buffalo Sabres ownership more time to look at the organization. Some conversations between Jason Botterill and the Pegula’s didn’t go well.

“Certainly some people I’ve talked to around the league say that the Pegulas really wanted Jason Botterill to introduce some cost-cutting measures throughout the organization and that there was pushback from Botterill. I’m sure if you talked to people close to the Pegulas they’ll say it’s more about being more effective with the front office. Either way, philosophical differences indeed.”

Former GM Tim Murray’s contract with the Sabres expires in two weeks. Botterill replaced Murray three years ago. Botterill has two years left on his deal.

“A GM needs at least five years to put his or her imprint on an organization and it’s just not what people have had the chance to do in Buffalo under the Pegulas.”

Bob McKenzie adds that new Sabres GM Kevyn Adams has no NHL managerial experience.

“In terms of the business side of things that he’s been mostly associated with on that front, there’s no question in my mind that Kevyn Adams is prepared to do what Botterill wasn’t prepared to do and that is enact whatever philosophy it is that Kim and Terry Pegula envision for the hockey operations department and he’ll be doing it with head coach Ralph Kruger, who I think it’s fair to say will have a very strong voice in the direction the Sabres take both from a coaching perspective and a managerial perspective as well.”

Matt Larkin of The Hockey News: Jack Eichel will be 24-years old in October and has yet to gain any playoff experience. He’s already aired his frustration of losing and they could be wasting his prime years as they continue to rebuild.

Many of Jason Botterill’s trades and signings haven’t worked out as planned. From Ryan O’Reilly to Connor Sheary to Jimmy Vesey to Marcus Johansson. Jeff Skinner did score 40-goals before they signed him for eight-years and $72 million.

New Sabres GM Kevyn Adams will need to get RFAs Sam Reinhart, Victor Olofsson and Linus Ullmark re-signed. The Sabres only have 10 players under contract for next season.