NHL Rumors and Notes: Cory Schneider and Ryan Miller

Schneider doesn’t plan on hanging them up

Mike Morreale of NHL.com: 34-year old New Jersey Devils goaltender Cory Schneider has had three surgery since 2016 and spent a portion of the season playing in the AHL, isn’t ready to give up.

“I have two years left on my contract and my obligation and my goal is to do that and see where it goes from there,” he said. “I’m not naive to the business side of things, but feel that when I’m playing well, I can do a lot for our team on the ice and off the ice. That’s the role that I want to fill.”

AP on Sportsnet: Cory Schneider is the Devils union rep and would love to get playing again but is the isolation, infection risk and injury risk worth it for six or seven meaningless games for the Devils?

“Is it worth it for us to spend five, six weeks to do something that ultimately won’t matter?” Schneider asked. “Personally, I would like to at least get out and get that feeling again. Nine or 10 months is a long time to not have played a game and not really ramp it up in that sense. My hope is that we get a chance to come back and play.”

Miller’s future uncertain, but he’d like to pass Hasek

NHL.com: Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller will be 40-years old in July and isn’t sure if he’ll play next season. Miller said he’d like to keep playing and catch Dominik Hasek for wins – Hasek has 389 wins and Miller is 15th all-time at 387.

“I was right there, I was really hoping I could catch Dominik,” said Miller, who played his first 11 NHL seasons for the Sabres (2002-14). “That’d be something special to me because coming into Buffalo, following in his footsteps and expectations was quite a heavy thing at first, and I was happy I was able to learn how to kind of create my own space in Buffalo and play my own game and separate myself and be a different goaltender from his legacy. So definitely something that would have been fun to chase down, and I’m still hopeful that this year that can happen.”

Miller also realizes he’s 13 away from 400.