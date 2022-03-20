NHL Rumors and Notes: Fleury, Reimer, Ekblad, Waivers, Lindholm, and the Panthers

Who will budge on a first – the Blackhawks or Wild?
Pierre LeBrun: Not sure how talks are been the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks involving goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.
The Blackhawks were after a first-round pick and the Wild have said that don’t want to trade a first-round pick for a rental. Something will need to give if they want to work out a deal.
Reimer getting some interest
Pierre LeBrun: San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer is getting some interest.
He has another year on his deal at $2.25 million and the Sharks don’t need to move him. Teams are checking in with the Sharks.
Ekblad to the LTIR
Frank Seravalli: The Florida Panthers will be putting defenseman Aaron Ekblad on the LTIR. He will miss the rest of the regular season and they are hoping he’ll be ready in the first-round.
They could still be active, even after acquiring Robert Hagg today. I wouldn’t be surprised if they used some of their gained cap space to recoup some draft picks.
Waivers
Frank Seravalli: Going on waivers today are: Petr Mrazek (TOR), Harri Sateri (TOR), Kyle Clifford (TOR), Riley Nash (ARI), Brad Richardson (CGY), Derrick Pouliot (VGK). Christian Jaros (NJD), Kyle Turris (EDM).
The Anaheim Ducks claimed Gerry Mayhew.
Clearing waivers are Philippe Myers (NSH), Philippe Desrosiers (WPG).
Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Harri Sateri who had been playing with Novosibirsk in the KHL and won gold at the Olympics with Finland. He needs to clear waivers first.
Bruins extend Lindholm
Puck Pedia: The Boston Bruins have signed Hampus Lindholm to an eight-year contract extension with a $6.5 million salary cap hit.
2022-23: $5.25 million salary and as $2 million signing bonus
2023-24: $6 million salary and a $2 million signing bonus
2024-25: $6 million salary and a $2 million signing bonus
2025-26: $6 million salary and a $2 million signing bonus
2026-27: $6.35 million salary
2027-28: $4.8 million salary
2028-29: $4.8 million salary
2029-30: $4.8 million salary
Yrs 1-5 full NMC/NTC,
Yrs 6-8 15 team No-Trade List
Panthers acquire Hagg
Sabres PR: The Buffalo Sabres have traded defenseman Robert Hagg to the Florida Panthers for a 2022 sixth-round pick.
The Florida Panthers have acquired Robert Hagg from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for 6th round draft pick 2022. Hagg has been just replacement-level defenseman since he arrived into the NHL. pic.twitter.com/wGhTnuQCQQ
— Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) March 20, 2022