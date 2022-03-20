NHL Rumors and Notes: Fleury, Reimer, Ekblad, Waivers, Lindholm, and the Panthers

Who will budge on a first – the Blackhawks or Wild?

Pierre LeBrun: Not sure how talks are been the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks involving goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

The Blackhawks were after a first-round pick and the Wild have said that don’t want to trade a first-round pick for a rental. Something will need to give if they want to work out a deal.

Reimer getting some interest

Pierre LeBrun: San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer is getting some interest.

He has another year on his deal at $2.25 million and the Sharks don’t need to move him. Teams are checking in with the Sharks.

Ekblad to the LTIR

Frank Seravalli: The Florida Panthers will be putting defenseman Aaron Ekblad on the LTIR. He will miss the rest of the regular season and they are hoping he’ll be ready in the first-round.

They could still be active, even after acquiring Robert Hagg today. I wouldn’t be surprised if they used some of their gained cap space to recoup some draft picks.

Waivers

Frank Seravalli: Going on waivers today are: Petr Mrazek (TOR), Harri Sateri (TOR), Kyle Clifford (TOR), Riley Nash (ARI), Brad Richardson (CGY), Derrick Pouliot (VGK). Christian Jaros (NJD), Kyle Turris (EDM).

The Anaheim Ducks claimed Gerry Mayhew.

Clearing waivers are Philippe Myers (NSH), Philippe Desrosiers (WPG).

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Harri Sateri who had been playing with Novosibirsk in the KHL and won gold at the Olympics with Finland. He needs to clear waivers first.

Bruins extend Lindholm

Puck Pedia: The Boston Bruins have signed Hampus Lindholm to an eight-year contract extension with a $6.5 million salary cap hit.

2022-23: $5.25 million salary and as $2 million signing bonus

2023-24: $6 million salary and a $2 million signing bonus

2024-25: $6 million salary and a $2 million signing bonus

2025-26: $6 million salary and a $2 million signing bonus

2026-27: $6.35 million salary

2027-28: $4.8 million salary

2028-29: $4.8 million salary

2029-30: $4.8 million salary

Yrs 1-5 full NMC/NTC,

Yrs 6-8 15 team No-Trade List

Panthers acquire Hagg

Sabres PR: The Buffalo Sabres have traded defenseman Robert Hagg to the Florida Panthers for a 2022 sixth-round pick.