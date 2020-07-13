NHL Rumors and Notes: Minnesota Wild, and the Boston Bruins

Evason’s interim tag removed … Wild open to talking to pending free agents

Jessi Pierce: The Wild and Evason agree to a two-year contract extension.

Sarah McLellan of the Star-Tribune: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin isn’t opposed to starting talking to some of their pending free agents. Teams can re-sign players starting today.

Luke Kunin and Jordan Greenway are two of their pending RFAs.

Marcus Foligno, Kevin Fiala and Jonas Brodin will be eligible for contract extensions this offseason.

Bruins won’t be “overly aggressive” with their pending free agents

Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston: Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug could be looking for $8 million a season. Would he consider a shorter-term deal to remain in Boston and look to cash in, in a few years when the cap increases?

Bruins GM Don Sweeney wasn’t against talking with any of their pending UFAs and RFAs but added that with there still being some uncertainty they wouldn’t be “overly aggressive.”

“I’ve never stated that we’d never have conversations, so ultimately I think we’ll have case-by-case. I’m not going to be overly aggressive as we get into Phase 3 getting ready to play and then into the playoffs. But if something makes sense then we’ll do it. If there are some players that are very particular and don’t want to have those conversations until we’re done then I respect that as well,” said Bruins GM Don Sweeney during a zoom call with reporters on Sunday.

Sweeney adds he’ll touch base with their free agents on how they could position the deals. They are going to have to make some tough decisions, as will many other teams.

They may have to decide between Krug and Jake DeBrusk. After next season both Tuukka Rask and David Krejci will free agents, which could free up almost $15 million in cap space.