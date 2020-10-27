NHL Rumors and Notes: Trevor Daley, Anthony Duclair, Josh Leivo, Shane Doan and Jake DeBrusk

Daley joins the Penguins

Seth Rorabaugh: The Pittsburgh Penguins name former defenseman Trevor Daley a hockey operations advisor. He will “assisting in player evaluations at the NHL and AHL level, as well as acting as an ‘eye in the sky’ for the coaching staff during games.”

Duclair money went to Dadanov?

Shawn Simpson: “If the reports are right, and Ottawa used what was offered to Duclair to sign Dadanov. How lucky and happy they should be. It’s not even close on overall game, and Dadanov makes others better.”

Leivo’s offer from the Canucks

Ben Kuzma: The Vancouver Canucks offered Josh Leivo a similar deal to the one that he signed with the Calgary Flames over the weekend – one-year at $875,000.

Coyotes talking to Doan

Elliotte Friedman: Hearing that the Arizona Coyotes and Shane Doan have had some talks about him returning to the organization. Doan is currently working in NHL Hockey Operations.

Craig Morgan: “Further on this, I would tap the brakes on expectations. These talks were very preliminary & general in nature. It would require an agreement & role that suits both sides.”

DeBrusk no longer a trade chip? What kind of deal makes sense for the RFA?

DJ Bean of NBC Sports Boston: If the Boston Bruins were looking to make a serious move this offseason, forward Jake DeBrusk would be one of their better trade chips.

DeBrusk would likely be their second-line left winger, but they still need to sign the restricted free agent, Given their cap situation, he could be inline for a bridge deal. If short-term or long-term, he’ll be at least $4 million a season. Alex Tuch got a seven year deal at $4.35 and DeBrusk averages more goals per season.

A four-year deal at $4.5 million could be a good deal for the Bruins but DeBrusk might not like that idea.

A bridge deal would allow the Bruins a bit of time to see where he fits long-term.