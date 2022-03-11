NHL Rumors: Andreas Johnsson and Max Domi

Trading for Johnsson’s cap hit

TSN: The Arizona Coyotes could once again be looking to add players to get to the salary floor next season. They are one of the budget teams that is more concerned about salary and not the cap hit according to Darren Dreger. New Jersey Devils forward Andreas Johnsson is one player that could draw some interest.

“He’s in the third year of a four-year deal originally signed by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Signing bonus money of well over $8 million, but his final year pays a hard salary of $750,000. Now there is the signing bonus of $1.75 million but with a $3.4 million cap hit, that could help a team like Arizona with the cap, but also help them with a lower cash payout.”

On the level of interest for Blue Jackets Max Domi

TSN: Darren Dreger on That’s Hockey on level of interest on the trade market for Columbus Blue Jackets pending UFA forward Max Domi.

“Yeah, there is a higher level of interest now, right? Max has elevated his game I would say, of late anyway. We got a real good look at that against the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier in the week.

You know he can produce. He’s been generating offense. He did in the comeback in that game against Toronto. Ultimately, they lost the game but he had presence in that game. He’s physical. He can battle, as we can see here. So he provides a lot of elements and the expiration date on his contract isn’t a negative in this case.

Look, when teams are going into their assessment and their tiering of potentially available players come the trade deadline, not everybody is slotted in the top tier.

So you’re going to get Hertl. You’re going to get Giroux. You’re going to get your top tier forwards that go, and then you drop down to the next tier, and then the tier after that.

So there is always interest in players like Max Domi, who may not be in the top tier but they’re not that far below either.”