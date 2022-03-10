NHL Rumors: Anton Forsberg, Andrew Copp, and Goaltenders Who Could be Traded

Forsberg and Paul, to re-sign or be traded

Shawn Simpson: The Ottawa Senators should go to Anton Forsberg and Nick Paul and say to either re-sign or you will be traded at the deadline. Would guess that they would take the security and sign an extension.

Copp getting some interest

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche are believed to be among the teams interested in Winnipeg Jets pending UFA forward Andrew Copp.

Goaltenders that could be on the move

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: Taking a look at the goalie trade market.

Top Candidate to be traded

Marc-Andre Fleury – Chicago Blackhawks – He may not be interested in being traded, and it’s up to him. Interested teams could include the Washington Capitals, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights.

Unlikely, but big move potential

Semyon Varlamov – New York Islanders – Could be the top goalie on the market if Fleury doesn’t want to move. Under contract for one more year at $5 million.

John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks – Carries a $6.4 million cap hit through 2026-27. Likely not going to be moved, but he does have some good years still ahead of him and could land the Ducks a nice return.

Tandem/buck options

James Reimer – San Jose Sharks – Under contract for another season at $2.25 million and is good value on the trade market. Would the Sharks get a better return now or next season. Currently out with a lower-body injury.

Braden Holtby – Dallas Stars – Probably not good enough to be a 1A but a good 1B, which is why the Stars may keep him.

Alexandar Georgiev – New York Rangers – They won’t get a big return for him. Pending RFA and controllable for one more season.

Jaroslav Halak – Vancouver Canucks – Has a full no-movement clause and may not be interested in moving.

Hail mary options

Joonas Korpisalo – Columbus Blue Jackets – Would he be a backup or an emergency third goalie?

Anton Khudobin – Dallas Stars – If they don’t trade Holtby, they could move Khudobin. Has a $3.3 million cap hit through next season.

Thomas Greiss – Detroit Red Wings – Pending UFA that could be an insurance pick up.

Martin Jones – Philadelphia Flyers – Hasn’t had a save percentage above .900 since 2017-18. Pending UFA at $2 million.

Wild-card prospect

Spencer Knight – Florida Panthers – If they were to move him it would have to be for someone young that has terms left on their contract.