NHL Rumors: Anton Forsberg, Andrew Copp, Paul Stastny and Nathan Beaulieu

Senators are unlikely to trade Forsberg at the deadline … Immediate help will come this offseason

Bruce Garroich: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said that trading goaltender Anton Forsberg at the deadline is unlikely.

Bruce Garrioch: GM Dorion said: “for us to hit the next level we probably need a top-six forward and top six D. Those don’t grow on trees.”

He added that prospect Jake Sanderson could be their answer and that he might be a top-two defenseman for them.

Bruce Garrioch: GM Dorion said they wait until the offseason to move some pieces for immediate help: “Those types of deals are more likely in the summer.”

What could the Jets get for Andrew Copp and Paul Stastny?

Murat Ates of The Athletic: The Winnipeg Jets will likely be sellers at the trade deadline and will be looking to move pending UFAs in Andrew Copp, Paul Stastny and Nathan Beaulieu.

In theory, it makes sense for the Jets to want to keep Copp, but sources say that he intends to test the open market this summer.

Though the Colorado Avalanche may have Claude Giroux higher on their wishlist, believe that they do have interest in Copp. The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning could be good fits for Copp. The Jets may want a first-round pick but a second-round pick and a prospect may be more likely.

Though he’s played well with the Jets, coming back next season doesn’t seem to be in the cards for Stastny. Will the Jets be able to get a second-round pick for him at the deadline?

Beaulieu is on the LTIR currently and is a little harder to trade. He carries a $1.25 million cap. Any return wouldn’t be significant.

