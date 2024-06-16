NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Ottawa Senators

Max Domi thinks Craig Berube is what the Leafs needed, and he hopes to be back

Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun: Max Domi thinks that the Toronto Maple Leafs new head coach, Craig Berube, is what the team needs.

“Whether I’m here or not, he’s exactly what this team needs to take the next step.”

Domi is a pending UFA and hopes to be back next season. The sides are talking.

“I know my agent (Judd Moldaver, same as Matthews) has been talking to (general manager Brad Treliving), though I have to keep that discussion in-house,” Domi said. “Whatever happens will happen, but I’ve still enjoyed every second as a Leaf. I’d love to come back, it’s a special organization, a special group of guys.”

Senators GM says trade talk is picking up as they look to upgrade at all positions

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios said that there’s lots of trade talk going on right now.

“It’s been busy,” Staios said. “You know what happens, you get to the combine, you spend time interviewing the players and getting to know guys to prepare for the draft, but managers are around and you spend a lot of time with lots of ideas going back and forth.

“Each manager is looking at their group, they look at where they’re at, and what they might want to accomplish.”

The Senators are looking to add at all positions. League sources have said they are listening to calls on Jakob Chychrun and wouldn’t mind losing Mathieu Joseph‘s contract.

Staios hasn’t ruled out returning with the goalie tandem of Joonas Korpisalo and Anton Forsberg but they’ve been linked to Jacob Markstrom, Linus Ullmark and Juuse Saros.

Pending RFA Shane Pinto is believed to be looking for five or six years at around $5 million per season.

Forward Parker Kelly needs a new contract and they have to make a decision on defenseman Erik Brannstrom, who they may not qualify.