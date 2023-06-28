NHL Rumors: Are the Montreal Canadiens considering trading down?

Darren Dreger: “Inside two hours from the start of the NHL Draft and there remains uncertainty around the 5th pick overall. As we discussed earlier, the host Predators have tried hard to move up. Still time for wheeling/dealing.”

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor talking about what the Montreal Canadiens could do at No. 5. Will they move the pick?

Seravalli: “The Montreal Canadiens are spending Wednesday’s lead up to round one weighing to potentially move No. 5 overall.

Gregor: “So trade down?

Seravalli: “So I think this is going to be on of those things that’s draft board dependant. Who does go and in what order and if the Canadiens have their sites set on one player in particular that they’d really value above all else, and that players still on the board, I think clearly they’re going to keep it.

But I’m told that Kent Hughes is deliberating and his crew over as many as five different offers for that No. 5 overall pick with teams that are looking to make a move up the draft board.

S they’re weighing a lot. Again, not saying it’s going to happen. These picks are rarely traded, but to swap down to seven or eight or whatever it might be. And if the Canadiens can still get a player that they feel is an impact guy and add that surplus value to the organization, I think that’s something that they’re really trying to figure out what they want to do.”