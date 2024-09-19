NHL Rumors: Are the Toronto Maple Leafs Done Making Moves?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed a couple of PTOs and finally made official a signing but are they done making moves?

NHL Network: David Pagnotta on NHL Tonight when asked if the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to make any more moves.

Jamison Coyle: “One team always under the microscope, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Are they looking to make any moves as we get closer to the start of the season?”

Pagnotta: “Yeah, they are J-MO. They’ve been looking at, even when they brought in Max Pacioretty last week on a PTO. They already have Steven Lorenz. They signed Jani Hakanpaa officially to a deal.

They don’t have a ton of cap space. They don’t have much at all, so they’re looking at different ways to create additional cap space, but also free up a little bit of roster space on this team as well.

Now, even though Robertson locked into that one year contract, I’m told he’s still very much in play. And they’re still Brad Treliving, their GM, is having conversations with other teams out there about that possibility of moving him.

Conor Timmons, his name is out there as well. He’s got a $1.1 million cap it. So there are ways to alleviate a little bit of cap pressure. Now, if they don’t make a move with Timmons, for example, at that $1.1 (million) they can still send him down if they wanted to, and utilize that full amount on his AAV to give them a little bit of flexibility for Pacioretty or Lorenz.

It sounds like Pacioretty is pretty much a foregone conclusion that he will be a Maple Leaf this season. Think the PTO is more so just making sure that he’s up to snub health wise.

But the Leafs have a little bit of wiggle room, or try to, excuse me, create a little bit of wiggle room with some of the moves they’re trying to make here. And that’s up to Brad Treliving. He’s got a few weeks to figure it out.