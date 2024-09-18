Pittsburgh Penguins Still a Work in Progress Even With Sidney Crosby Extension

Penguins Still Have Work To Do To Get Sidney Crosby Back in Contention

TSN’s Director of Scouting Craig Button joined Gino Reda on That’s Hockey to discuss Sidney Crosby’s new extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins and if they can contend for another Stanley Cup and make the playoffs.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Sidney Crosby is Committed To Winning in Pittsburgh

Gino Reda: “Alongside our Director of Scouting, Craig Button, Craig, Kyle Dubas and I’m quoting now, Sid’s commitment reiterated our urgency to build a team around him that can return our team to contention. End Quote. Nice words. He’s a General Manager. What else he going to say? But realistically speaking, what are the chances this team can indeed contend again while Sidney Crosby is still in their uniform.”

Craig Button: “The quick answer is it’s still a work in progress. We’re talking about a team that’s missed the playoffs the previous two seasons. But over the course of the dialogue that Kyle Dubas and Sidney Crosby would have had, it was understanding from Sidney Crosby’s point of view, okay, what does the future look like? Because we know that Sidney Crosby is 100% committed to contending.

He’s one of the NHL’s best players at the age of 37, and there’s no signs of any decline in his play. So now for Kyle Dubas to be able to express what his plan is and how they’re going to go about it. Certainly, the contract for Sidney Crosby ‘s extension gives them a lot of cap flexibility.

That certainly is something that certainly speaks volumes about Crosby’s commitment to allowing Kyle Dubas to build a team. But you cannot miss the playoffs in the manner that the Pittsburgh Penguins have done in the previous two seasons and just expect to snap your fingers that you’re going to be back in contention.

But when you have Sidney Crosby, and they’ve made some moves to get their team a little bit better, but to be a real, true contender, there’s still work to be done, but certainly Gino, I have to believe that Sidney Crosby believes in the plan with this contract extension.”