NHL Rumors: Aremi Anisimov, San Jose Sharks, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Sharks need to add more depth

Curtis Pashelka: “The Sharks’ lack of depth has been lamented on more than one occasion by Boughner. If the Sharks hope to compete w/Vegas, and let’s say, Edmonton next season, getting deeper is job No. 1 for the front office. Can’t simply hope young guys take a step. Big changes are needed.”

Anisimov not looking to KHL yet

Elliotte Friedman: There had been some reports on Friday that Ottawa Senators forward Artem Anisimov would be heading to the KHL after this season.

Anisimov’s agent Todd Diamond denies the speculation: “His only focus is to continue his career in the NHL.”

Bruce Garrioch: Anisimov is a pending unrestricted free agent and he won’t be back with the Senators next season.

Blackhawks have some prospects to sign

Scott Powers of The Athletic: The Chicago Blackhawks aren’t sure what it will take to re-sign defenseman Nikita Zadorov. They haven’t given up on the idea of bringing him back, but the addition of Riley Stillman at the trade deadline gives them a decent fallback up if they don’t re-sign him.

Scott Powers: Stillman signed a three-year extension with a $1.35 million cap hit.

24-year old Wyatt Kalynuk is another defenseman who has played well for the Blackhawks.

Forward Pius Suter signed a one-year entry-level deal this past offseason. He projects at 22 goals and 40 points in an 82 game season. He’s played a bigger role this season due to the injuries to Kirby Dach and Jonathan Toews. The ice-time and situations wouldn’t be as much if they were healthy all season. Suter has arbitration rights. Could they get him signed in the $1.5 to $2 million range?

A source said the Blackhawks are expected to defensive prospect Jakub Galvas before his rights expire on June 1st.

Lukas Reichel is another prospect the Blackhawks could sign for next season.

The Blackhawks are talking to the agent of Max Shalunov.

Trade deadline acquisition Henrik Borgstrom could be signed before the next season.

Alex Vlasic was given the option by the Blackhawks to sign an ELC but he decided to return to Boston University for another season.