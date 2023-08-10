NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, Anaheim Ducks, and the Two UFA Goalies

The Coyotes still searching a home city in Arizona

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes continue to look at potential EV sites in Mesa, Phoenix and Scottsdale.

There is still a long way to go in this process.

Talks have gone quiet between the Coyotes and Salt River Pima–Maricopa Indian Community representatives.

Adam Kimelman: “We can confirm that Coyotes Owner, Chairman & Governor Alex Meruelo has executed a Letter of Intent to purchase a parcel of land located in Mesa, Arizona to be the potential site for a sports arena and entertainment district for the Club.”

NHL Rumors: The Washington Capitals Want to Stay Competitive, Add a Top-Six

Could the Ducks and Trevor Zegras be looking at a bridge deal?

The DFO Rundown: Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor on the DFO Rundown podcast on Anaheim Ducks RFA forward Trevor Zegras.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Seravalli: “I’m more interested in some of the RFAs. I’m facinated to see what that (Trevor) Zegras contract looks like.

My guess it’s a bridge deal. Wouldn’t it have to be? If they’re only, if they’re not going to offer you, maybe they off the same as Troy Terry got.

Gregor: “Yeah. Why wouldn’t you. Lots of teams have done that right?”

Seravalli: “I wouldn’t sign that.”

Gregor: “If you’re Zegras?”

Seravalli: “Nooo.”

Gregor: “No. I get it. I get why you wouldn’t.

If you sign a bridge deal, what are you talking, $4 mill? $4.5 (million)?”

Seravalli: “Yeah, something. Yeah something probably north of that, wouldn’t it? ”

Gregor: “Maybe even $5 (million).”

Seravalli: “Two times five?

NHL Free Agency Value Signings

Two goalies still looking for a contract

Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff: A look at two of the remaining UFA goaltenders still looking for their next contract.

Jaroslav Halak – AFP Analytics projects the 38-year-old Halak for one-year at $1,104,983. Might have one more year left. Hasn’t had a save percentage over .905 since 2019-20 but can give you 20 games and usually wins more than loses. Five wins away from 300.

Brian Elliott – AFP Analytics projects the 38-year-old Elliott for one-year at $775,000. Had been linked to the Toronto Maple Leafs this offseason. Could give you 20 games or be a veteran third-option.