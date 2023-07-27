NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, and the Edmonton Oilers

Coyotes close to signing Logan Cooley?

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes 2022 first-round pick, third-overall, Logan Cooley could be signing his entry-level contract and going pro this season according to a source.

Is Ryan McLeod going to squeeze Evan Bouchard?

Daily Faceoff: Jason Gregor and Frank Seravalli on the Edmonton Oilers and their two RFAs Ryan McLeod and Evan Bouchard.

Seravalli: “The team that is hurting the most I think today is the Edmonton Oilers. Trying to get Ryan McLeod done because I think they were trying to wedge him in just south of $2 million or right at $2 million and now that number suddenly like $2.5 (million).

NHL Rumors: Erik Karlsson, Edmonton Oilers, and the Los Angeles Kings

And all of a sudden at some point that number is going to become, I don’t want to say unpalatable, but it’s going to become really difficult for them to swallow because it’s really going to squeeze Evan Bouchard.

Gregor: “Oh yeah. Like I had heard that McLeod, the negotiations were pretty close recently. Now pretty close….”

Servalli: “I don’t think that’s accurate.”

Greger: “Yeah? Like pretty close and done are very different of course.”

Should Evan Bouchard look for one or two years?

Daily Faceoff: Jason Gregor and Frank Seravalli on if it would be better for Evan Bouchard to sign a one-year deal and then look for a bigger contract next year.

Gregor: “So that leads me to this. If you’re Evan Bouchard and you’re his representative, Dave Gagner, would it be better to just take a one-year deal rather than two because then you cash in next year?

Seravalli: “I mean, you, I’d always want to get to free agency as quick as possible and bet on myself. But for two years I don’t think there’s much harm and the Oilers are going to want to push for two years