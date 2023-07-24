NHL Rumors: Erik Karlsson, Edmonton Oilers, and the Los Angeles Kings

Erik Karlsson has talked to teams

Adam Johansson of Expressen.se: (google translate) Erik Karlsson wants to win a Stanley Cup and he and San Jose Sharks know it’s not going to happen soon in San Jose.

“I have been open that I want to try to win and San Jose have been open that it will not happen there. We have a good relationship and we understand each other, even if it’s not a fun situation to get through. We’ll see if we can find something, because then we’ll go for it.”

How much of Karlsson’s contract the Sharks are willing to retain is a big question.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, Seattle Kraken and Toronto Maple Leafs have shown some interest this offseason and Karlsson admits he’s spoken to those teams a few others.

The Edmonton Oilers could make an Erik Karlsson trade work if….

Jonathan Willis: The Edmonton Oilers could make the money work for an Erik Karlsson trade if:

“a) San Jose retains ~$2MM

b) San Jose takes back Cambpell & Ceci

c) Edmonton can trade Kulak, either in the same deal or a second trade, without taking money back.”

Jonathan Willis: Guessing that bridge contracts for Evan Bouchard and Ryan McLeod will come in around $5.9 million.

That would leave the Oilers with $1 million for a backup goaltender.

It would be a real surprise if a Karlsson-Oilers deal happened but just saying that they could make the money work if they really wanted too.

Some LA Kings would could become expendable

Austin Stanovich of LA Hockey Now: A look at some Los Angeles Kings players who aren’t necessarily being shopped by the team but aren’t part of the untouchable group.

They could become trade candidates given their contracts or that there are some younger players who could be ready to grab a spot.

Good players but potentially expendable – because of contracts or that there are some younger players who could be ready to grab a spot.

Trevor Moore (five years at $4.2 million), Viktor Arvidsson (one-year, $4.5 million), and Matt Roy (one-year, $3.15 million).

Young players who need to prove something – possibly last chance to earn a roster spot.

Arthur Kaliyev (22, one-year, $894,167), Jaret Anderson-Dolan (23, one-year, $775,000), and Tobias Bjornfot (22, two years, $775,000).